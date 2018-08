BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department shared a photo on their Twitter page following the "Tip-a-cop" event that was held at Black Angus last Thursday.

We had a successful tip a cop last Thursday at Black Angus. With the help of Black Angus staff, members of the BPD and The Dept. of Corrections, we raised over $2300.00 for the Special Olympics! Thank you to our generous community! pic.twitter.com/pTg9MHS0mf — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) August 28, 2018

BPD said that they were able to raise over $2,000 for the Special Olympics following the event.