BPD say 3 people shot in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot at two nearby locations in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said units responded to Jefferson Park around 9:30 p.m. to find one person who was shot near the basketball courts. Just blocks away, police found two others who were shot at the intersection of Inyo and Jefferson Streets.

Police say all three people with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the shootings were related, and did provide any information on the shooter or shooters.