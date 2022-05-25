BPD: Schools briefly locked down after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said Thompson Junior High School and Stine Elementary School were briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. There were no injuries reported.

BPD said officers received reports of a shooting at shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmonton Street and since the incident was close to schools, the schools were briefly placed on lockdown.

An investigation found that there was shooting between people in two vehicles driving on Edmonton Street, said BPD.

BPD said the shooting didn't involve students or faculty and wasn't on the school campuses and no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.