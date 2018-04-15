BPD search for evidence after victim of shooting shows up at hospital

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police went out to Cottonwood Road looking for evidence of a shooting on Sunday after a victim of a shooting showed up at the hospital.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
23ABC will update this story as more information becomes available.
