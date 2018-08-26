BPD searching for at-risk missing man

(UPDATE: August 26, 2018)

Officials found Frank Moore on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. on Wible Road near Valley Plaza Mall.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for 81-year-old Frank Moore and police are asking for the community's help. Moore is at-risk due to his health conditions.

Moore is an adult black male, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 146 pounds. He has gray hair, balding, brown eyes and was wearing a blue/maroon plaid long sleeve shirt, tan pants and a gray hat.

Anyone with information regarding Moore's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.