BPD searching for girl who ran away twice in three days

Photo courtesy Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Arianna Perez, who was reported missing Saturday.
Posted at 4:31 AM, May 31, 2021
Days after a Bakersfield girl ran away and was found, the Bakersfield Police Department is again looking for the teen.

On Monday Morning, the BPD reported 13-year-old Arianna Perez was missing.

The girl was last seen Saturday in the area of White Lane off Wible Road.

She was first reported missing Thursday before she was found Friday.

Police say she's 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a hoop nose piercing and shaved slits in her eyebrows.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 327-7111.

