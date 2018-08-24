BPD searching for man accused of stealing from restuarant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of stealing from a central Bakersfield restaurant.

On August 14 shortly before 10 a.m., a man entered the Don Pepito's Restaurant on California Avenue, grabbed money from behind the counter, and ran out of the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 35-years-old, medium build, between 220 and 240 lbs with black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing red, white and blue shorts with blue shoes. He was not wearing a shirt.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 661-327-7111.