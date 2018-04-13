BPD searching for man suspected of trying to rob El Pollo Loco

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
Bakersfield Police say a man attempted to rob El Pollo Loco on Gosford Road just before 10 Thursday night.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of trying to rob El Pollo Loco in Southwest Bakersfield.
According to BPD, police responded to El Pollo Loco on Gosford Road off Pacheco Road just before 10 Thursday night.
Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and demanded money. He left the business without money.
The suspect is identified as white, 5-foot-6 to 6-foot with a slim build, wearing all black and black mask. Police say he was armed with a rifle.
Anyone with any information on the suspect or the attempted robbery can call police at 327-7111.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
UPDATE (April 13, 5:19 a.m.): According to the Rabobank Arena website, the Comedy Get Down, originally scheduled for today, has…
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of trying to rob El Pollo Loco in Southwest Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a threat made to Freedom Middle School over Snapchat, according to the…