BPD searching for man suspected of trying to rob El Pollo Loco

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of trying to rob El Pollo Loco in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, police responded to El Pollo Loco on Gosford Road off Pacheco Road just before 10 Thursday night.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and demanded money. He left the business without money.

The suspect is identified as white, 5-foot-6 to 6-foot with a slim build, wearing all black and black mask. Police say he was armed with a rifle.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the attempted robbery can call police at 327-7111.