BPD searching for suspect in sexual assault incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are looking for a man suspected of a sexual assault that occurred last week.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on June 14 on 19th Street, near M Street. BPD has now released a composite sketch of that suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s and is listed at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

If anyone has any information on this man's whereabouts, they are asked to call BPD at 327-7111.