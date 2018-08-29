BPD searching for suspect involved in auto theft in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for auto theft.

On August 28, 2018 around 9:23 a.m., the suspect was seen in possession of a stolen vehicle near 1000 Chester Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her early 40's. She's 5 feet 2 inches at 150 pounds with a medium complexion. The suspect has brown and gray hair in a messy pony tail and was wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a pink tank top underneath. The suspect also had a tattoo on the left side of her chest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Amy Davis at (661) 496-5710 of BPD at (661) 327-7111.