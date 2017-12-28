BPD searching for three suspects connected to carjacking

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for anyone connected to a carjacking on Thursday morning.

According to Bakersfield Police, a person was in the area of East 3rd Street and Tyree Toliver Street when a dark colored car pulled in front of the victim and stopped.

BPD says three Hispanic men, in their 20s, wearing dark clothes, got out of the car and went up to the victim. One of the suspects was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The suspects ordered the victim out of the car and took off in it.

BPD says the victim's car the suspects took off in is a 1985, orange, Chevy Camaro with a California license plate reading: 6SHW469.