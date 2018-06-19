BPD searching for white Buick involved in burglary

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a car used in a business burglary.
The burglary happened June 6, 2018. The depicted car was last seen on video surveillance at 5600 Auburn Street.
It's a white, 4-door sedan with damage to the passenger side trim. It's a Buick LeSabre, possibly from the 1990s.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Craig Trefz at (661) 326-3535 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
