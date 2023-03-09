BPD seeks to identify 2 suspected in Bakersfield credit card theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people they suspect of theft and felony fraudulent use of a credit card.

On February 28, 2023, a person reported that her wallet had been taken out of her purse while she was shopping in the Albertson's at Stockdale and Coffee Roads. A credit card in that wallet was then used to make more than $1,000 worth of purchases at another store.

The two people suspected of the crime are a male and a female, both described as Hispanic. The male is in his 30's with a medium build and short, dark hair. He also has a goatee in security photographs. He was wearing a blue and white plaid pattern shirt with blue jeans, brown boots, and a black baseball cap.

The female suspect is in her 20s or 30s with a medium build and long, dark hair. She was wearing a green long-sleeved top with black leggings and black and white casual shoes. She was also wearing a black facemask.

Anyone who can help BPD identify these two people is asked to call Detective Paul Madriz at 326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.