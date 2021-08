BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bakersfield College.

According to the BPD, the incident was an apparent road-rage incident involving a person in a neon green Ford Focus that fired several times at another motorist and then fled.

No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.