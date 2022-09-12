BPD: Southwest Bakersfield apartment resident shoots, kills man trying to break in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said an apartment resident, who legally owned a firearm, shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into an apartment early Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting after 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of North Half Moon Drive.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds outside an apartment, said BPD.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, said BPD.

A preliminary investigation found the man tried to force his way into an apartment when he was shot by a resident who legally owned a firearm, said BPD.

The resident is cooperating with investigators and no arrests have been made, said BPD.

The investigation is ongoing and the results will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review, said BPD.