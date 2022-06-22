BPD: Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in South Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Berkshire Road.

An initial investigation found a woman pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and driver left the scene of the crash, said BPD. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the driver returned to the scene and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol. BPD said speed appears to a factor in the crash.

Alexis Leon, 21, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.