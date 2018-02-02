BPD targeting drunk, impaired drivers during the Super Bowl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Bakersfield Police is reminding the community not to drive under the influence.

BPD will be deploying extra officers on special DUI Saturation Patrols specifically targeted to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of drug or alcohol impairment during and after the Super Bowl.

BPD encourages people to have a game plan for Super Bowl night before the game begins. That means designating a sober driver or consider other ride options like Uber or Lyft.

Drug-impaired drivers will also be targeted during the patrols.

Report drunk and impaired drivers and call 911.