BPD targeting drunk, impaired drivers during the Super Bowl

Haze
HI: 74°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Bakersfield Police is reminding the community not to drive under the influence.
BPD will be deploying extra officers on special DUI Saturation Patrols specifically targeted to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of drug or alcohol impairment during and after the Super Bowl.
BPD encourages people to have a game plan for Super Bowl night before the game begins. That means designating a sober driver or consider other ride options like Uber or Lyft.
Drug-impaired drivers will also be targeted during the patrols.
Report drunk and impaired drivers and call 911.
With Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Bakersfield Police is reminding the community not to drive under the influence.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing two businesses in…
California City Police arrested one person after busting a home for illegal marijuana grow operations Friday morning.
One person suffered major injuries after a car drifted and rolled off of Rosedale Highway in northwest Bakersfield Friday morning, according…