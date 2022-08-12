BPD to conduct DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Aug. 12th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 12th within the city limits.

The checkpoint will be from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics, said BPD.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to BPD's Traffic Section by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.