BPD to hold DUI, driver's license checkpoint this weekend

The Bakersfield Police Department will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint beginning Saturday night.

BPD has not disclosed the location of the checkpoint, but says it will run from 6 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to BPD, officers "will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal narcotics, but many prescription drugs, marijuana, and even some over-the-counter medications."

According to BPD, a DUI arrest can include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other costs that can exceed $10,000.