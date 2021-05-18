Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD to hold "How to Safely Record Police Officers" workshop

Workshop will be held via Zoom
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC News
Bakersfield Police Department receives grant for bicycle, pedestrian safety education
Posted at 8:32 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:39:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your input. BPD will be hosting a workshop tonight called "How to Safely Record Police Officers."

BPD is partnering with the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization to hold a discussion between staff and Bakersfield residents. They'll discuss how to safely record an officer and how to handle situations between residents and law enforcement.

The workshop starts at 6:30 p-m and will be held through zoom.

If you'd like to participate submit your questions to BPDCommunity@BakersfieldPD.us.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran