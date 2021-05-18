BPD to hold "How to Safely Record Police Officers" workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your input. BPD will be hosting a workshop tonight called "How to Safely Record Police Officers."

BPD is partnering with the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization to hold a discussion between staff and Bakersfield residents. They'll discuss how to safely record an officer and how to handle situations between residents and law enforcement.

The workshop starts at 6:30 p-m and will be held through zoom.

If you'd like to participate submit your questions to BPDCommunity@BakersfieldPD.us.