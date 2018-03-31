BPD to step up enforcement during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department will be stepping up enforcement throughout the month of April as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Officers will be enforcing all cell phone and distracted driving laws. The goal of the stepped-up enforcement is to not only increase the compliance of drivers but to better help drivers understand the importance of not driving while distracted.

April 5th and April 13th are the two designated days when law enforcement agencies throughout the state will step up their enforcement activities directed toward distracted driving.

The California Department of Transportation will also be putting up distracted driving messages on the changeable message signs on freeways during April.

The Bakersfield Police Department has the following safety tips: