BPD: Traffic stop leads to one arrested with loaded handgun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police officers arrested a man for having an unregistered loaded handgun.

Police say officers were trying to pull a car over in the 1200 block of Casa Loma Drive Monday night, when a passenger, identified as 31-year old Alec Thompson tried to run away.

Police say they recovered an unregistered loaded handgun in Thompson's possession.

Thompson will be charged with firearms violations, child endangerment, resisting arrest and participating in a criminal street gang.