BPD: Two arrested for suspicion of DUI during checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police screened more than 1,000 cars during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint in central Bakersfield Friday night.

The checkpoint was held in the 1400 block of Union Avenue between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police said of the 1,318 cars that were screened, eight drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety level.

BPD arrested two people for driving under the influence. 90 people were cited for no driver's license or driving on a suspended license.

The community is encouraged to keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.