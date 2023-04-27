BPD will operate DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced that they will be operating a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint overnight on Friday, April 28 between the hours of 6:30 pm and 2:00 am at an undisclosed location within the City of Bakersfield.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation, the deterrent effect of announcing DUI checkpoints ahead of time has been shown to translate into a reduction of alcohol-related traffic fatalities by up to 20 percent.

According to the announcement, when possible, specially trained officers are prepared to respond to those found driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Under California, Kern County, and Bakersfield City laws, drivers who are caught driving while impaired are subject to arrest, jail time, mandatory DUI classes, increased insurance rates, fines, fees, and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Funding for BPD DUI checkpoints is provided by a grant through the California Office of Traffic Safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

BPD asks the public to call 911 if they see a driver they suspect or know is driving drunk or impaired.