BPD: Woman hit, killed by train in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman has been hit and killed by a train Friday morning in Central Bakersfield.

Traffic going northbound at Q and Espee, M and 30th, as well as several other railroad crossings were halted after the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m.

Union Pacific Railroad police are assuming the investigation and BPD is also assisting.

Police say the victim appears to be in her late 20s.

If you drive in that area, you might want to find a different route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.