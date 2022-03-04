Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD: Woman hit, killed by train in Central Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman has been hit and killed by a train Friday morning in Central Bakersfield. Traffic going northbound at Q and Espee, M and 30th, as well as several other railroad crossings were halted after the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 10:44:22-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman has been hit and killed by a train Friday morning in Central Bakersfield.

Traffic going northbound at Q and Espee, M and 30th, as well as several other railroad crossings were halted after the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m.

Union Pacific Railroad police are assuming the investigation and BPD is also assisting.

Police say the victim appears to be in her late 20s.

If you drive in that area, you might want to find a different route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!