BPD: Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman was killed Friday in a multiple vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at about 12:09 a.m. in the 14000 block of Stockdale Highway and found two vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.

A woman who was a passenger in a red Honda Civic was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. A man who was the driver of the red Honda Civic was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. BPD said a third passenger of the Civic was in critical condition at an area hospital. No one in the other vehicle reported injuries, according to BPD.

BPD said a preliminary investigation reveals speeding appearing to be a factor in the crash.

At this time it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are associated and the investigation is ongoing, according to BPD.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.