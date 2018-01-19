BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police said the department's property room will be temporarily closed next week.

BPD said it'll be closed January 22 through January 26.

Any property that is set to expire that week will be held over to the following week to be available to the owners, police said.

The property room will return to its normal business hours on Monday, January 29. It's located at 3425 Truxtun Avenue and will be open to the public every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The facility is closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, weekends and holidays.

For any inquires about property that is stored at BPD, call the property room at (661) 326-3802.