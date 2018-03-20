Bracing for the storm: How to prepare for heavy rain this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Weather officials say it's all about being prepared when it comes to the storm headed our way.

Kevin Durfee with the National Weather Service says the rain making its way into Kern County will be unlike any rain we've seen in recent months.

"Prepare for the worst and then anything is better than that," he said.

At Lowes they started to stock up on supplies like sandbags, which are important to stop water from coming in through any doors, but also keeping it from coming into your garage.

Lowes and Home Depot sell full and empty bags.

A flash flood warning was issued for our mountain communities. The Stallion Springs Community Service District will be providing sand and sandbags to their residents for free.

The Kern County Roads Department will also be setting up locations for free sandbags tomorrow.

The Kern County Fire Department no longer hands out sandbags.

You can check here to see the Kern County Roads' most recent road closures.

Public works is requesting residents report any road issues here.

