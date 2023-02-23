Breanna Boatman, missing since August 2022, found in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In October, we brought you the story of Darrin Boatman, who had been searching for his daughter Breanna for more than a month at the time. On Thursday, February 23, the Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that Breanna has been found in Bakersfield.

According to her father, Boatman had gotten on a bus bound for Los Angeles with some friends to attend a funeral service. Those friends returned to Bakersfield, but as far as Darrin Boatman knew, his daughter was not with them.

Darrin Boatman said Breanna was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, but the original missing persons press release from the Bakersfield Police Department does not mention a pregnancy.