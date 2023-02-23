Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Breanna Boatman, missing since August 2022, found in Bakersfield

At the end of August, 2022, Boatman traveled to Los Angles with friends. The friends returned, but Breanna was not with them, and her father Darrin has been searching for her since.
Breanna Boatman
23ABC News
Breanna Boatman
Posted at 3:16 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 18:19:11-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In October, we brought you the story of Darrin Boatman, who had been searching for his daughter Breanna for more than a month at the time. On Thursday, February 23, the Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that Breanna has been found in Bakersfield.

According to her father, Boatman had gotten on a bus bound for Los Angeles with some friends to attend a funeral service. Those friends returned to Bakersfield, but as far as Darrin Boatman knew, his daughter was not with them.

Darrin Boatman said Breanna was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, but the original missing persons press release from the Bakersfield Police Department does not mention a pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show