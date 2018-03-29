Brightwood College holding career fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for work, there's a job fair going on in south Bakersfield on Thursday.

The Brightwood College Career Fair starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. on Wible Road.

The fair will feature career development opportunities, refreshments and giveaways.

Event attendees 18 and older can enter to win prizes like a Chromebook or four $25 giftcards.

Community members planning to attend must register with the campus in advance by calling 661-836-6300.