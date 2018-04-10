Brightwood College hosting free dental cleanings on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Brightwood Colleges across California are hosting dental cleaning community events this month, one of which is today here in Bakersfield.

The event will have hygiene instructions and demonstrations, children's activities, tours and giveaways.

Those 18 or older can enter to win one of four $25 gift cards.

The event in Bakersfield will be held at 1914 Wible Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.