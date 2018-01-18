Broken window reported by neighbor leads police to illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A broken window led Cal City Police to find an illegal marijuana grow after a neighbor reported it.

When officers arrived on Jan. 4 to check out the broken window, which was boarded up from inside, they could smell marijuana and could hear a loud ventilator.

The door was cracked open, so officers believed someone could have been burglarizing the home. They opened the door and saw marijuana plants.

Officers then proceeded to search for suspects or victims and found plants throughout the home.