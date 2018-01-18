Broken window reported by neighbor leads police to illegal marijuana grow

Fog
HI: -°
LO: 48°
JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A broken window led Cal City Police to find an illegal marijuana grow after a neighbor reported it.
When officers arrived on Jan. 4 to check out the broken window, which was boarded up from inside, they could smell marijuana and could hear a loud ventilator.
The door was cracked open, so officers believed someone could have been burglarizing the home. They opened the door and saw marijuana plants.
Officers then proceeded to search for suspects or victims and found plants throughout the home.
The Grammy-Award Winning R&B group Boyz II Men is scheduled to appear at Eagle Mountain Casino on March 16.
California City Officers were called out to a home on 98th Street on Jan. 8 regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.
A Jiffy Gas Station in Shafter was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 7 and the suspects were able to take $5,000 cash.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the assistant manager of Terrace Garden Mobile Homes for allegedly embezzling money.