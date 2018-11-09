Brush fire burning through Ventura County, 8 to 10 thousand acres burned

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) - The Hill Fire has estimated to evacuate nearly 1,200 homes in Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos areas.
Two brush fires exploded in the hills in Ventura County Thursday afternoon, triggering the closure of the 101 Freeway as firefighters rushed to get the flames under control.
The larger fire was burning east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley near Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks. Ventura County fire authorities estimated the size of the blaze at 8,000 to 10,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Camarillo Springs area and the Vicieto Trailer Park, authorities said.
The 101 Freeway was under full closure from orchard Road to Pleasant Valley Road in both directions, authorities said.
More than 165 Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.