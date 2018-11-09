Brush fire burning through Ventura County, 8 to 10 thousand acres burned

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) - The Hill Fire has estimated to evacuate nearly 1,200 homes in Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos areas.

Two brush fires exploded in the hills in Ventura County Thursday afternoon, triggering the closure of the 101 Freeway as firefighters rushed to get the flames under control.

The larger fire was burning east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley near Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks. Ventura County fire authorities estimated the size of the blaze at 8,000 to 10,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Camarillo Springs area and the Vicieto Trailer Park, authorities said.

The 101 Freeway was under full closure from orchard Road to Pleasant Valley Road in both directions, authorities said.

More than 165 Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.

#HillInc Fire is 8-10,000 acres and there are mandatory Evacs for Cal State Channel Islands, Dos Vientos and Cam Springs areas. HWY 101 is closed N & S bound at the scales. For up to date info call 805-465-6650 or go to https://t.co/7Y5goEusNH @VCFD @VCAirUnit @VCSOVentura pic.twitter.com/CV5gMCDid1 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

According to the Ventura County Fire Department there are mandatory evacuations throughout the area in Cal State Channel Islands, Dos Vientos and Cam Springs areas.

Plumes of thick, white smoke could be seen rising above the burn site as strong Santa Ana winds drove the flames amid red flag conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate fire, dubbed the "Woolsey Fire," was burning in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass.

There was no immediate estimate on the size of that burn area, but firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were responding to assist in battling the blaze.



Sign up to receive emergency notifications in Ventura County. Text the word VCALERT to 313131 or visit https://t.co/BelacJyjhW for more information. — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 8, 2018

This story is developing from ABC7. Please check back for updates as they become available.