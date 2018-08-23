BTown Cards looking to add 23ABC cards to deck

Kelly Broderick
8:22 PM, Aug 22, 2018
2 hours ago

from Btown Facebook

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

from Btown Facebook

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BTown Cards is looking to put a card in the deck for 23ABC and need your help choosing!

The choice is between Tim Calahan and Mike Hart, whichever card receives the most likes by Sunday will win. If they both receive over 5,000 likes, then they'll both be in!

Visit our Facebook page to place your vote!

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News