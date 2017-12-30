Bud Light designated driver program offering free rides on News Year's Eve

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you find yourself in need of a ride home on New Year's Eve, individuals will have several options around Bakersfield.
The Bud Light designated driver program is offering FREE pick-ups within the Bakersfield area from 7 p.m. on Sunday New Year's Eve until 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.
If you find yourself in need of a ride, you can call 661-431-3854 and ask for someone to drive you home.
As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, driving company's around Bakersfield want to make it a safe holiday.