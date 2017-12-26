Bud Light offering safe rides on New Year's Eve through DDI program in Bakersfield

In an effort to keep the streets of Bakersfield safe on New Year's Eve, Bud Light is offering free rides to adults celebrating the holiday.

Drunk driving incidents are 100 percent preventable and it's up to those drinking to make the right choice.

Don't drink and get behind the wheel this New Years Eve! Bud Light is helping Bakersfield stay safe by offering free rides home on Sunday night. Just call 661-431-3854.

From 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve Bud Light will offer free rides through their DDI program. To get a Bud Light Designated Driver to bring you home, dial 661-431-3854.