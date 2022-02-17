Watch
Bull strikes 4 bicyclists during race near Bakersfield

Attack happened during Rock Cobbler Race
Elder Oliveira
Videos have surfaced from the Rock Cobbler Race in Bakersfield showing a bull attacking cyclists during the race on Saturday. Organizers say the bicyclists will be okay.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 17, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Videos have surfaced from the Rock Cobbler Race in Bakersfield showing a bull attacking cyclists during the race on Saturday.

A bike ride known for its difficult terrain became a lot more difficult when a bull charged and struck a total of four riders during a race across Central California.

It happened when the course wound through a private working cattle ranch near town.

One group of cyclists stopped after spotting a bull while others decided to test their luck. Organizers say the bicyclists will be okay.

