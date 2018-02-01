Burgerim Gourmet Burgers coming to Bakersfield with three locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A burger joint will soon open three new locations around Bakersfield.

Two Burgerim Gourmet Burgers are slated for southwest Bakersfield and one in east Bakersfield.

According to Burgerim's website, the locations are expected at 5620 Stockdale Highway, 5401 Gosford Road, and 2658 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Burgerim's menu offers burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings, salads, sides and dessert. You can choose one, two, three or a 16-pack of burgers.

Burgerim has locations in 15 different states, with the most in California, Texas and Florida. Nearly 20 locations are already open in California with dozens more coming soon, including the three in Bakersfield.

On-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics can enjoy Burgerim at 50% off, according to their website.