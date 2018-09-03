Burglary suspect found on roof off Buck Owens Boulevard

Two people are in custody for their roles in two thefts that may or may not be connected.

According to Bakersfield Police, officers were dispatched to Valley Cycle & Motorsports on Buck Owens Boulevard on Monday morning after reports that the company's burglary alarm was triggered.

When police showed up and started setting up a perimeter they found a stolen car on the 99. One person was taken into custody in connection with the theft of that car.

With the perimeter set up, police say a man on top of a roof at Crestline Builders Inc. made himself aware to officers.

That suspect was taken into custody. Police say he faces burglary charges.

Police say they're trying to determine if the two suspects were working together or if these were separate incidents.