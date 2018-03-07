Business owners call for alley to be closed off to help reduce theft and damage to property

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Business owners and home owners in East Bakersfield are asking the city to close off an alley that runs behind their properties to help decrease theft and damage.

The hearing for this issue is scheduled for Wednesday.

They want the 20-foot-long alley that runs east to west along Sumner, Sonora, East 21st and Sacramento Streets to be closed off with a lockable gate.

The owner of Tyack Tires has collected signatures from others who would also like the alley closed off and presented those to the city.