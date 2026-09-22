CA Dept. of Public Health notifies public of possible measles exposure related to train, bus passenger

BAKERSFIELD, CA — The California Department of Public Health is warning Bakersfield-area residents of a possible measles exposure.

Health officials say a passenger on a bus and train traveled across the U.S. on Amtrak and arrived in Los Angeles on September 10.

The person, who is unvaccinated according to CDPH, became ill and was hospitalized.

The person traveled through California by train and thruway buses with transfers in at least six California counties, including, Kern, Alameda, Butte, Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Joaquin.

“This case, along with previous measles outbreaks in California this year, serve as reminders of the importance of vaccination against measles. Measles is one of the most contagious infections that can lead to severe life-long consequences including permanent brain damage and can also be fatal, especially for children,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, Assistant State Public Health Officer. “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles. Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

Authorities say the passenger may have traveled through the following locations:

Train

Route

Departure Date Time*

Arrival Date Time*

Arrival Station Address

3

Chicago → Los Angeles

9/10 1:30 p.m.

9/12 8:12 a.m.

Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

5717

Los Angeles → Bakersfield

9/12 10:55 a.m.

9/12 1:45 p.m.

Bakersfield Station, 601 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301

717

Bakersfield → Stockton

9/12 2:02 p.m.

9/12 6:29 p.m.

Stockton–San Joaquin St Station, 735 S San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA 95203

3717

Stockton → Oroville

9/12 6:35 p.m.

9/12 9:30 p.m.

Oroville Bus/Thruway Stop, 2525 Feather River Blvd, Oroville, CA 95965

3718

Oroville → Sacramento

9/13 4:00 p.m.

9/13 6:05 p.m.

Sacramento Valley Station, 401 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814

749

Sacramento → Emeryville

9/13 6:53 p.m.

9/13 8:36 p.m.

Emeryville Station, 5885 Horton St, Emeryville, CA 94608

6

Emeryville → Denver

9/14 8:25 a.m.

9/15 6:59 p.m.

Emeryville Station, 5885 Horton St, Emeryville, CA 94608;



Passengers who were on the listed trains or buses or who were at the stations on these days may have been exposed to measles and should contact their health provider.

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