Cal City PD walk-in lobby hours are changing

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department is adjusting its lobby hours of operation, according to a press release sent today by the department. The new schedule is Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. These new hours are for the lobby and front desk. Police availability and response will not be impacted by this change in lobby hours.

Business transactions that are usually handled at the front desk, including impound hearings, ticket signoffs, yard sale permits, and dog licenses will be limited to these new hours.

According to the press release, this change in lobby hours is in response to department staffing levels. The California City Police Department front desk can be reached by calling the non-emergency line at 760-373-8606.