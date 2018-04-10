Cal City Police are investigating a threat made to Cal City Middle School

Fair
Police are investigating a threat made to the California City Middle School and are present on campus "as precaution."
Cal City Police say there will be extra police officers on all school campuses while they investigate.
As of noon, all Cal City schools were on modified lockdown, however classes are resuming under the lockdown.
