Cal City Police are investigating a threat made to Cal City Middle School

Johana Restrepo
12:06 PM, Apr 10, 2018

Cal City Police Generic

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are investigating a threat made to the California City Middle School and are present on campus "as precaution."

Cal City Police say there will be extra police officers on all school campuses while they investigate.

As of noon, all Cal City schools were on modified lockdown, however classes are resuming under the lockdown. 

Check back for details.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News