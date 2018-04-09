Cal City Police are investigating assault from overnight

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police are looking into an overnight assault that happened near Charles Place and Edward Street.
The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and no suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (760) 373-8606.
