Cal City Police are investigating assault from overnight

Johana Restrepo
4:37 PM, Apr 9, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police are looking into an overnight assault that happened near Charles Place and Edward Street.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (760) 373-8606.

