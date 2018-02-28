Cal City Police arrest man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calf. - Cal City Police arrested a man on Feb. 27th, for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Veronica Medina.

Jonathon Rivera was identified by detectives as the person who had stabbed Medina.

On Jan. 28th officers were dispatched to a desert area just north of Cal City after reports of a woman found bleeding.

Officers were able to determine the woman was suffering from several stab wounds.

Medina was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Detectives tracked Medina between Lancaster and Cal City, eventually locating him and placing him in custody.

Rivera is currently in the custody of the Kern County Sheriff's Department.