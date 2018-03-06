Cal City Police: avoid area of 89th Street from Fuchsia to Lupine Loop due to gas leak

1:19 PM, Mar 6, 2018

Police tape left on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cal City Police are warning people to avoid the area of 89th Street from Fuchsia to Lupine Loop due to gas leak.

They say fire and police are on scene.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News