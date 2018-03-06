Cal City Police: avoid area of 89th Street from Fuchsia to Lupine Loop due to gas leak

Fair
Cal City Police are warning people to avoid the area of 89th Street from Fuchsia to Lupine Loop due to gas leak.
They say fire and police are on scene.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location.
Fresno County businessman TJ Cox announced that he will challenge incumbent Congressman David Valadao in this year's Congressional race.
Delano Police is looking for a man for allegedly stealing a surveillance camera from a business on Friday.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday, her sentencing however was pushed back to March 20.