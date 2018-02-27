Cal City Police continue marijuana crackdown

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police continued their crackdown on illegal marijuana grows on Monday, raiding four different homes and seizing 1,808 marijuana plants.

In total, CCPD has raided 46 houses in California City over a roughly ten week period. 45 of those homes were housing illegal marijuana grow operations; the one that didn't had been cleaned.

19 arrests have been made in the ten week period, and 21,000 plants have been seized (about 4 tons of marijuana).

Cal City PD says there's roughly 100-120 homes for rent in California City, meaning that almost half have been used for illegal pot grows. The grows were found to be stealing power and each caused an estimated $20,000-$50,000 in damage to the homes. When added up, illegal marijuana grows have caused over $1 million in property damage.