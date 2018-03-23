Cal City Police holding meet and greet event

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Police Department is holding a meet and greet this Saturday.

The meet and greet will take place on March 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the police station.

There will be police, fire and animal control vehicles on display in the front parking lot area of the station located at 21130 Hacienda Boulevard.

There will also be tours of the police station.