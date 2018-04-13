Cal City Police investigate deadly head-on crash

Veronica Acosta
9:03 PM, Apr 12, 2018
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - An adult male is dead after being involved in a head-on crash near near Lindbergh Blvd and Neuralia Rd. in Cal City. 

There were a total of four people involved in the crash, according to police. 

One of those patients succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a hospital. 

The roadway is expected to be closed until Friday, April 13th, according to police. 

