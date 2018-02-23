Cal City Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Cloudy
Cal City Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Madison Graham, 15.
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Madison Graham, 15, was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve crop top, shorts and black pants.
Graham is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has short blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Graham's whereabouts is asked to contact Cal City Police at 760-373-8606.
