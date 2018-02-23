Cal City Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Natalie Tarangioli
9:12 AM, Feb 23, 2018

Cal City Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Madison Graham, 15.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Madison Graham, 15, was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve crop top, shorts and black pants. 

Graham is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has short blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Graham's whereabouts is asked to contact Cal City Police at 760-373-8606.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News